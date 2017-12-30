Republican candidate enters NM lieutenant governor race

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The race for New Mexico’s next lieutenant governor is growing, with another Republican announcing his bid.

Mark Yule worked as a Union Steward in Taos for many years after becoming the region’s first mail carrier when he moved there in the 1980s.

He says his priority as lieutenant governor would be improving government efficiency and flexibility.

“Our government needs to be efficient, flexible and fair and whenever possible, to eliminate rules and regulations,” Yule says.

Yule joins one other Republican in the race, along with at least five Democrats.

