Republican candidate enters NM lieutenant governor race

By Published:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The race for New Mexico’s next lieutenant governor is growing, with another Republican announcing his bid.

Mark Yule worked as a Union Steward in Taos for many years after becoming the region’s first mail carrier when he moved there in the 1980s.

He says his priority as lieutenant governor would be improving government efficiency and flexibility.

“Our government needs to be efficient, flexible and fair and whenever possible, to eliminate rules and regulations,” Yule says.

Yule joins one other Republican in the race, along with at least five Democrats.

______________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

 

 

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s