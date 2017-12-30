Pedestrian struck and killed in Taos

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – A pedestrian was hit and killed in Taos Friday night.

According to the Taos News, it happened just before 11 p.m. at the four-way stop of Paseo del Pueblo Sur and Paseo del Cañon West.

Taos Police say the driver involved did not appear to be under the influence or speeding at the time.

The female victim, whose name has not yet been released, was wearing all black and did not have an ID on her.

The Office of the Medical Investigator will determine if the victim was possibly intoxicated at the time of the crash.

