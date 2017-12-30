New Mexico teen comes up with tool to help those with food allergies

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico teen has come up with a tool to help those who suffer from food allergies, and she is getting some national recognition for it.

It is called the Allergen Cookbook.

“This app was tailor-made for people with food allergies,” said high school junior, Jenna McClellan. “It’s basically just an app designed to simplify the cooking process for those afflicted by food allergies.”

McClellan says she was inspired by her own family.

“Food allergies are actually in my family, my mom has food allergies so every day I see how hard it is for her to manage those allergies,” she said.

She spent the last summer coding the Allergen Cookbook, then entered it into the nation-wide congressional app challenge, grabbing the attention of Congressman Steve Pearce.

“Being able to hear that my app was the winner app for the district it was a really big surprise and I’m very happy about it,” McClellan said.

The app allows users to create recipes and organizes them by allergens.

McClellan says she wanted to make it easy for people with dietary restrictions to access meals they already know are safe.

“I spent so many hours and I tried the app so many times and it just didn’t work, so when I finally was able to have a working finished product it was such a good feeling,” she said.

It is an impressive first step toward her career goal.

“I know that I want to go into the field of computer science,” McClellan said.

McClellan is working to get her app on the Apple App store.

Several other high school students from New Mexico were selected.

One created a smart security app, another team made a gardening game.

