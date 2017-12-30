Man arrested for attacking worker in penguin costume

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man was arrested for attacking a man dressed as a penguin.

Albuquerque Police say they were called to the area of San Mateo and Central Friday afternoon.

The victim says he was working for Fiesta Auto Insurance, trying to attract customers, when Kyton Blair slapped the backside of his mask.

The man in the penguin costume confronted Blair, and says Blair threatened him with a machete, then swung at him with a pocket knife.

Blair appeared before a judge Saturday morning.

“The nature of these allegations are odd. It alleges an unprovoked attack on a stranger, which is concerning,” said Judge Sharon Walton.

The judge called Blair a “danger to the community” and a “flight risk.” She set his bond at $1,000 cash or surety.

