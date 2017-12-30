Lobo women’s basketball betters to 2-0 in conference after win over Nevada

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo Women’s basketball had a tough time with Nevada on Saturday, but they do go on to hold of the Wolf Pack for a 72-68 victory.

With this win, the Lobo women are now 2-0 in MWC play and 14-1 overall on the season.

Los Lunas High School graduate Teige Zeller played a major part in that torn in UNM’s side on Saturday, as she finished with 12 points for Nevada and also had 11 rebounds.

UNM would trail at the half, but would finally find a groove down the stretch.

Jaisa Nunn led all scorers with 18 and Tesha Buck would be right behind her with 16. Senior leadership helped win this hard fought battle on Saturday.

One thing that Coach Bradbury did say that his team has to improve on before their game with Boise State is rebounding.

Nevada out rebounded UNM 55-44 in this game on Saturday.

“All the rebounding stuff stops if we can guard the ball and you know we couldn’t and we paid the price for it,” said Mike Bradbury.

“They were a very post oriented team, they were very big, and its mostly just finding a body and boxing out and we weren’t doing that really,” said UNM Center Jaisa Nunn.

The Lobos will remain at home as they gear up to host Boise State on Wednesday at 7 p.m.