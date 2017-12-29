Visiting Kenyan Children’s Choir shares message of hope and asks for help

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — Kenyan children share messages of hope through song and dance in an effort to fund programs back home, including drilling clean water wells, building a school, and caring for orphans.

Despite their humble beginnings in Kenyan slums, the optimistic and talented Kenyan Children’s Choir performed songs of hope and joy for KRQE viewers in an effort to raise awareness of their community’s plight. The choir appears as part of the Connect With A Child organization, currently on tour throughout the United States on a fundraising mission.

Connect With A Child is a holistic care program that was initiated as a response to the overwhelming number of poor, orphaned children and vulnerable women in Kenya. Connect With A Child H20 program has provided more than 60,000 people with water since it started in 2010. Many children and their families now have easier access to clean drinking water, instead of walking several miles each day to obtain it.

Connect With A Child is working on offering health care in the forgotten villages/bushes — where people are dying from preventable diseases due to a lack of proper medication.

To make a donation or find out more, visit the Connect With A Child website.