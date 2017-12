ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – All lanes of traffic on Central at Sunset been temporarily closed due to an accident involving a garbage truck and a motorcycle.

The motorcycle driver has been taken to a local hospital and is in unknown condition.

Police ask that drivers avoid the area.

This is a developing story.

