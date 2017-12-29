Recycling Christmas trees gives the gift of healthy soil to parks and gardens year-round

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — This year, don’t trash the Christmas tree. Prolong the spirit of the season by recycling the tree to benefit community parks and farms.

Albuquerque soil is sorely lacking in organic nutrients, and the vast run-off into the Rio Grande is largely responsible for the waterway being one of the filthiest in the nation. One easy solution to help combat this destruction of our precious natural resource — and create fertile soil that allows vegetation to grow — is to compost/recycle green waste.

Local farmers depend on the mulch created by recycling green waste, and that in turn helps our community to be self-sustaining.

Christmas trees account for a large of amount of green waste this time of year – 185,000 trees in New Mexico alone – which is why officials are making it easy to “go green” for the holidays. In 2016, Albuquerque recycled more than 12,000 Christmas trees, a trend which will hopefully continue to grow with rising awareness.

For more information on recycling/composting Christmas trees, visit the City of Albuquerque website.

Easy Options for Christmas Tree Recycling:

Right now, both Whole Foods locations are taking Christmas trees for free until Tuesday, Jan. 2. Those loads will be brought to Soilutions for recycling. If residents miss those opportunities, they can bring their Christmas tree to Soilutions for $2.00 a tree. No tinsel, lights or ornaments, please. No deadline on bringing them in – Soilutions recycles greenwaste year round.

In addition, the City of Albuquerque has several convenient options:

City of Albuquerque will take them for free between Tuesday, Jan. 2 and Jan. 14 at three drop off locations:

Montessa Park Convenience Center, 3512 Los Picaros SE, (505) 873-6607

Eagle Rock Convenience Center, 6301 Eagle Rock NE, (505) 857-8318

Ladera Golf Course, Coors and Ladera NW, (505) 888-8115