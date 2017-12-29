‘Purrcy’ the adoptable cat steals hearts while promoting the ‘Fraidy Cat’ program

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — Animal Welfare’s impressive “Fraidy Cat” program works diligently to rehab traumatized cats and create the opportunity for a happy, healthy future with a loving family.

Euthanasia rates have plummeted in recent years, due in part to successful Animal Welfare programs such as the “Fraidy Cat Program.” Through volunteer-based efforts and dedication, traumatized cats have a rare opportunity to learn to trust humans again, and be adopted into happy homes.

Animal Welfare ambassador and adoptable pet “Purrcy” visited the studio to raise awareness and be adorable. “Purrcy” is a cat who would love to lie in a window sill, cuddle on a pillow, or just provide warmth and comfort to his new family and friends. He is mellow, and he enjoys socializing with people.

According to handlers, he would make a “superb companion and friend for life. He would show you unending love and gratitude for giving him a forever home. Don’t miss out on the chance to meet “this great boy” at Lucky Paws (6600 Menaul Blvd. NE).

Viewers are reminded that pets who spend time outside need additional warmth that can be provided by straw. Animal Welfare provides free straw year round. It can be obtained at either of two locations in town.

Animal Welfare also shared valuable Pet Safety Awareness tips for New Year’s Eve. While New Year’s is a wonderful day to celebrate with family and friends, for animals it can be a fearful, stressful and dangerous time. The frequent fireworks often drive pets to act out of character, especially if left outside and unattended. They are prone to run away, jump over fences, and leap through screens and windows out of fear.

Animal Welfare is encouraging pet owners to protect their pets from potential harm by taking these simple precautions during the New Year’s Eve festivities.

Leave your pets at home and indoors. The noise of the fireworks for most pets could cause anxiety, fear and a desire to flee. Keep pets in a lit, cool, calm closed room with familiar sounds and chew toys that will help to distract and make the animal feel safe. Identification tags and microchips are a must in case the pet escapes. This will help to reunite the pets and the owners quickly and effectively. Please make sure information on tags and microchips are updated. Microchips are only $15 at Animal Welfare. No appointment needed. If the pet gets especially stressed, ask your vet for help to calm your pet down.

To adopt Purrcy, get free straw, or other information, visit the Animal Welfare website.