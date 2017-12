ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police arrested a man they say had 11 stolen credit cards.

APD pulled over Brady Lakhiaminh near Candelaria and Second Street on Friday because they noticed his registration was suspended.

Police say they found 11 stolen credit cards with different people’s names on them in the man’s center console. Police say there was also a machine to make fake credit cards in the backseat, along with a scale and meth pipe.

