Police identify woman found decapitated in Four Hills area

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Police have identified the woman found dead in the Four Hills area last Saturday.

Albuquerque Police say 39-year-old Andra Willis of Tohajilee was found decapitated with other massive injuries.

The death marked the Albuquerque-metro area’s 74th homicide this year.

Willis has a history of arrests for trespassing and disorderly conduct.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the homicide. Anyone with information is asked to call APD or call Crime Stoppers if you wish to remain anonymous.

KRQE News 13 will provide more information as it becomes available.

