Owners fight for changes to spur development in Mesa Del Sol

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New documents show Mesa Del Sol, the massive development south of the Sunport, could be in trouble.

In an appeal to the city, the owners say without some changes to the master plan, Mesa Del Sol may never get going.

People who live in the community said they love it there, but they’re also vying for more development. There hasn’t been much development there in almost two years.

This year, Land Advisors Organization LLC., backers of the project, filed a request to make changes to the original “master plan.”

They want to build more homes closer to the street, or what’s called “front-loaded homes.” Homes with garages in front, and bigger back yards.

Currently, all the homes have their garages facing a back alley.

The city’s Environment Planning Commission denied the initial request. The property owner appealed the decision, saying “most of the home builders have ceased building in Mesa Del Sol because of the lack of a current market for alley loaded homes.”

The appeal also states Mesa Del Sol averages fewer than 40 home sales a year, while other Albuquerque developments average around 100. It’s a rate they say is “not sufficient to continue investment in the community.”

The appeal will go before a land use hearing officer in a few weeks.

