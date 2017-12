FORT SUMNER, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are asking for the public’s help in finding an inmate who escaped from the DeBaca County Detention Center in Fort Sumner Friday morning.

20-year-old Nicoles Davis was last seen on 17th Street by the railroad tracks.

He is described as 5’11,” 165 lbs with hazel eyes. Davis was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, orange pants and black flip-flops.

This is Davis’ second escape.

If you see him, call 911.

