Most popular dog, cat names in Bernalillo County

BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Animal Care Services has revealed the most common pet names in the county this year.

Sixty-four people named man’s best friend “Buddy,” but the only seven people chose the most popular cat name “Luna.”

Buddy, Bella, Max, Daisy and Rocky round out the top five dog names, while Luna, Oreo, Tipped Ear, Feral Cat and Kitty were the most popular cat names.

Popular names that made both lists include Princess, Molly, Luna, Blue, Charlie and Lucy.

