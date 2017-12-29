Man accused of fatally stabbing brother to remain out of jail

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man who allegedly stabbed and killed his own brother will remain out of jail.

The Albuquerque Police Department says last month 20-year-old D’Andre Ravenel stabbed his older brother Dezmond Ravenel at an apartment complex near San Pedro and Gibson.

Dezmond later died in the hospital.

Friday in court, a judge continued D’Andre’s release.

“I’m going to keep that you’re to avoid all contact with the alleged victim or any witnesses who may testify in this case, except your mother,” Judge Cindy Leos said. “In regard to the contact you can have with your mother, you are not allowed to discuss the case whatsoever.”

Ravenel pleaded not guilty to a second degree murder charge.

