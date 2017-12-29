Kristen’s Friday Morning Forecast

FRIDAY: Temperatures will climb well above seasonal averages today with widespread 50s, 60s and 70s expected. The big focus will be the increased fire danger expected over east-central NM – a RED FLAG WARNING is in effect from 11AM to 6PM for high winds and dry conditions (relative humidity <15%). Sunshine will blanket the region with no rain or snow in the forecast.

SATURDAY: Our next cold front will begin edging in over the far northeast… but we’ll be able to squeeze in another day of mild temperatures before the cooler air arrives. Expect mostly sunny conditions with no chance at precip.

SUNDAY: A significant drop in temps (10°-20°) can be expected for those east of the Central Mountains, leaving highs closer to seasonal averages in the 40s and 50s. Those of us further west can expect only a slight (few degrees) drop in temps with highs keeping to the 50s and 60s.