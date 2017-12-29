Hospice worker accused of stealing $57,000 in jewelry from home, plus cash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – They trusted her to provide hospice care in their home — now she’s accused of stealing more than $60,000 from an elderly Albuquerque couple.

This alleged thief has a history of financial troubles.

“The court has found probable cause for the charge,” said Judge Christine Rodriguez.

Monica Bolden went before a judge Friday afternoon. The 42-year-old is accused of stealing from a northeast Albuquerque couple between July and October of this year.

She worked in their home as a hospice nurse for the elderly wife.

“The defendant was the only person that was present during that time period when all of the jewelry and cash went missing,” said a court official.

According to a criminal complaint, Bolden stole more than $57,000 worth of jewelry meant for the husband’s Fast-Fix Jewelry and Watch Repairs business, and $4,000 more in cash.

When the homeowner started raising questions, Bolden stopped showing up for work.

“It was later learned that she left to San Antonio once these charges were filed,” said Judge Rodriguez.

According to court records, Bolden has a history of failing to pay back debts, including payday advance companies, where she’s accused of owing hundreds.

She was ordered to pay back nearly $18,000 for a 2016 Chevy Sonic she bought in January 2016.

Records show she did pay back around $2,900 in October just after leaving her hospice care job.

KRQE News 13 reached out to Kindred Hospice, where Bolden worked for about a year, according to the court, and asked about red flags in Bolden’s history.

Kindred Hospice issued the following statement:

We strive to create a safe and caring environment for our patients and their family members, and consequently take alleged incidents such as this very seriously. We conduct background and reference checks when hiring our caregivers with the patient’s safety and well-being in mind. The individual involved is no longer employed by the company and we are cooperating with the authorities in their investigation.

Bolden only has to pay $50 to bond out of jail.

According to her attorney, she’s working as a nursing assistant in San Antonio, where she was arrested.

