Federal judge dismissed complaints against Santa Fe Natural Tobacco Company

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE)- A federal judge has dismissed more than two dozen complaints against Santa Fe Natural Tobacco Company.

The complaints were filed in several states including in New Mexico.

The company makes the Natural American Spirit.

In the complaint, they claim by labeling cigarettes as “additive-free” and “natural,” the company is trying to say their cigarettes are safer than other cigarettes.

District Judge James Browning dismissed the complaints, citing several state laws.

He did transfer three to a federal court in North Carolina, where the company’s operations are now based.

