December 29th Morning Rush: Bernalillo County settles 3 MDC lawsuits involving battery from correction officers

1.Bernalillo County is being ordered to pay more than $1 million for three separate lawsuits, each stemming from former inmates who claim they were beaten by corrections officers. According to the Journal, the county entered into these settlements in the months leading up to Officer Eric Allen’s indictment by a grand jury on battery charges. That indictment stemmed from an incident two years ago with inmate Joe Barela, in which Allen allegedly orders fellow inmates to “hurt” Barela. The county settled with Barela for more than $300,000. The county settled two other cases, to total more than $1 million.

2. This morning, you will likely see some hired security groups patrolling neighborhoods. Security companies say it is happening more often in the wake of the officer shortage within APD. Security companies like IPS say this time of year, the amount of vacation checks that they do more than double. While security officers cannot arrest anyone, they can detain someone for police if they catch them committing a crime.

3.Temperatures will climb well above seasonal averages today with widespread 50s, 60s and 70s expected.

4. A state senator wants smokers to pay a lot more for cigarettes to help schools. Democrat Howie Morales from Silver City is sponsoring a bill that would raise taxes on a pack of cigarettes by a dollar, to bring in $89 million every year that would go into classrooms. If the legislature passes the bill, a pack of cigarettes would cost around $8.50 a pack. A similar bill last year died in committee.

5. Apple is apologizing to customers for updates that they say slows down your phones. The tech company issued a lengthy apology yesterday for the slowdown, adding they would never intentionally shorten the life of an Apple product. Beginning in January, Apple says for a year they will drop the price of replacement batteries from $79 to $29. This all comes after the company confirmed the slowdown last week, saying it was part of a feature to prevent older batteries from shutting down suddenly.

Morning’s Top Stories