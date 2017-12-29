Bernalillo County settles 3 MDC lawsuits involving battery from correction officers

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County has agreed to dish out more than $1 million for three separate lawsuits, each stemming from former inmates who claim they were beaten by correction officers.

These settlements were released to the journal late Thursday night and each one involves controversial MDC guard Eric Allen.

According to the Albuquerque Journal, the county entered into these settlements in the months leading up to Allen’s indictment by a grand jury on battery charges.

This indictment stemmed from an incident two years ago with inmate Joe Barela in which Allen allegedly orders fellow guards to “hurt” Barela.

The county settled with Barela for more than $300,000.

The second settlement involves Susue Chavez. Her case was met with national attention after a video surfaced showing Chavez being shocked with a stun gun, getting her wrist twisted, then sprayed with mace.

She settled her case against the county for $500,000.

Allen has been on paid leave since January 2016, although MDC officials tell News 13 they have served Allen with a notice of intent to terminate.

The Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center says the next step is a hearing of the case, but that has not happened yet as Allen is exercising his right to request discovery evidence in his case.