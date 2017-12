AZTEC, N.M. (KRQE) – Fire investigators are trying to figure out what sparked a fire that killed two children in northwest New Mexico.

A blaze engulfed a mobile home in Kirtland Valley Wednesday night.

Four people were in the home at the time of the fire. Two children died, one person had minor injuries and another person was unharmed.

The San Juan County Fire and Explosion Task Force is investigating the blaze.

