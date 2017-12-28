Silver Star Nation: Is Jason Garrett on the hot seat?

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – The 8-7 Dallas Cowboys will end their season on Sunday in Philadelphia, but the post season is out of the picture. Jason Garrett is now in his eighth season as head coach of the Cowboys and in that time has only gotten the team to two playoff appearances.

That has brought up the question, will Jason Garrett be coaching the Cowboys next year? Silver Star Nation’s Mickey Spagnola says, yes.

“I think that if you look at how this roster has been built and how many young guys have played this year… I think they like the direction they are going, and while the fans may be frustrated, and the first thing a fan will say is fire the head coach… I just don’t think it is that simple and I think Jerry Jones values what he has going here with Jason Garrett,” said Mickey Spagnola.

The Cowboys will take on the Eagles in Philadelphia on Sunday at 11 a.m.