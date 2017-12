ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A popular late-night host is getting a lot of attention after being spotted right here in Albuquerque.

Gravity Park near San Mateo and Alameda posted a picture Wednesday of Seth Meyers posing with a manager.

Meyers’s wife is from Albuquerque so he may be here enjoying family time for the holidays.

