Santa Fe GOP sue against $110,000 mayor’s salary

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Rebpulicans in Santa Fe are suing the city over the mayor’s salary.
When the next Mayor of Santa Fe takes office, it will become a full-time position. The mayor will make $110,000.
According to the Albuquerque Journal, the Republican party of Santa Fe County is now behind a lawsuit over that salary.
They claim when voters approved the full-time position they agreed to a $74,000 salary.
The suit wants the mayor to be paid that amount until the new committee decides otherwise.
