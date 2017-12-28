Santa Fe GOP sue against $110,000 mayor’s salary

By Published:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Rebpulicans in Santa Fe are suing the city over the mayor’s salary.

When the next Mayor of Santa Fe takes office, it will become a full-time position. The mayor will make $110,000.

According to the Albuquerque Journal, the Republican party of Santa Fe County is now behind a lawsuit over that salary.

They claim when voters approved the full-time position they agreed to a $74,000 salary.

The suit wants the mayor to be paid that amount until the new committee decides otherwise.

