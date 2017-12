ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A power in northwest Albuquerque is affecting 1,062 customers.

PNM is investigating what is causing the outage and estimates the restore time to be 6:32 a.m.

Lights are reported out on Coors between Paseo del Norte and Montano.

