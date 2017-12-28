Police identify body found along north Roswell street

ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) – Authorities are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found along a street on the north side of Roswell.

The woman has been identified as 39-year-old Marlena Guzman. An autopsy will be performed by the Office of the Medical Investigator in Albuquerque to determine the cause of death.

Police spokesman Todd Wildermuth says officers were called to the scene after a passer-by discovered the body about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

There was no identification found on the body, but Guzman’s identity was later confirmed by her family. They told police they had not seen or heard from her since before Christmas Eve.

Wildermuth said investigators are treating the death as suspicious.