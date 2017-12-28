Police create ‘Family Feud’ parody to highlight wanted criminals

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – “Family Feud” is coming to Durango, but not in the way you’d think. The police department has created a game show of its own to try and catch wanted criminals.

The police department knows people get bored with the posts about wanted criminals on Facebook, so they thought this would be a fun way to grab the public’s attention.

“Fugitive Feud” is the Durango Police Department’s take on the popular game show, now on Facebook. Instead of answering questions for points, you’re helping police identify that week’s wanted fugitives.

“I have a really weird imagination I guess. I want to do something a little more creative to reach a broader audience and try to get some of these fugitives we’ve been looking for apprehended,” Durango Police Officer Cindi Taylor said.

This week, police are playing and need your help finding several identity theft suspects. The names of the week’s top suspects are on the board, followed by a card listing their identifying information.

The police commander says the public’s involvement is crucial in closing these cases.

“We can’t be everywhere at once so it’s certainly helpful when the community’s out there, they see these folks, and they can help us apprehend them and bring them back to the court,” Commander Ray Shupe said.

It’s a game that he hopes ultimately leads to arrests, which means in “Fugitive Feud” every player wins.

The post with the first game show episode has only been up for a few hours but already has plenty of positive feedback. If you do submit a tip to police or Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest you can get a cash reward.

The department started the game show and hopes to post a new episode every week.

