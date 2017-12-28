New Mexico pedestrian dies after being struck twice

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) – Authorities say a 19-year-old woman is dead after being struck twice, first by a city bus and then by another vehicle traveling in the opposite direction.

Las Cruces police identified the pedestrian as Briana Chavez, a resident of the southern New Mexico city.

Officers responded Tuesday evening after getting a call about a pedestrian being hit along Del Rey Boulevard.

Investigators learned that the bus struck Chavez with the bottom left corner of the windshield. The impact forced her into oncoming traffic and she was hit by a southbound car.

Chavez was initially given CPR but died later at a local hospital.

Police say no citations have been issued as the investigation is ongoing.