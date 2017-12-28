Mayor Keller urges drivers to not drive drunk during New Year’s Eve weekend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A lot of people will be out partying this New Year’s Eve weekend, and Thursday Mayor Tim Keller outlined his plan to discourage them from driving.

The mayor says Albuquerque will have DWI checkpoints across the city Saturday and Sunday night.

Through November there’s been 1,200 DWI arrests and 31 alcohol-related driving deaths in Albuquerque.

The mayor says the city must fix its drunk driving problem.

To combat drunk driving, the city suggests that people use ride-sharing apps, taxis, or find a designated driver.

The city will be offering a special promotion with Uber. If you use the code “ABQNYE17,” you could get four trips from $10 off through 4 a.m. on January 1.

