Local business owner believes video shows heater thief

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local business owner says he may have caught a thief on surveillance video.

Cecil Ward owns Two Guys and Some Wire, an electric company at Juan Tabo and Constitution.

He says the alley behind his business is dark and shady characters hang out there. So, he installed cameras to see what goes on.

Wednesday, he got an alert from his security system app when a man pulled into the alley with outdoor heaters already in the bed of his truck.

“Looks like he was trying to take them apart, or do something. It looked like he was up to no good. So basically, we hit the lights and turned on the siren, and he took off.

KRQE News 13 blurred the man’s face because he has not been charged with a crime, but Ward says he thinks the heaters were stolen and his surveillance video may help the owner track them down.

