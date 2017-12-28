Local business owner believes video shows heater thief

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local business owner says he may have caught a thief on surveillance video.

Cecil Ward owns Two Guys and Some Wire, an electric company at Juan Tabo and Constitution.

He says the alley behind his business is dark and shady characters hang out there. So, he installed cameras to see what goes on.

Wednesday, he got an alert from his security system app when a man pulled into the alley with outdoor heaters already in the bed of his truck.

“Looks like he was trying to take them apart, or do something. It looked like he was up to no good. So basically, we hit the lights and turned on the siren, and he took off.

KRQE News 13 blurred the man’s face because he has not been charged with a crime, but Ward says he thinks the heaters were stolen and his surveillance video may help the owner track them down.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s