Lobo Women’s Basketball opens conference with 88-59 win over Air Force

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo Women’s Basketball team bettered their record to 13-1 and 1-0 in Mountain West Conference play after defeating Air Force at their place on Thursday 88-59.

The game got off to a slow start for the Lobos as Air Force would lead for most of the 1st quarter, but they would come back to lead by 1 at the end of the 1st. After that the team would put their foot to the gas pedal, as they had total control. Alex Lapeyrolerie would finish with 16 points and finished 3-6 from three.

Jaisa Nunn would once again lead the Lobos in points as she finished with 18 and with 9 rebounds was just short of another double double. UNM will now head home to take on Nevada on Saturday. Game time from Dream Style Arena will be 1 p.m.