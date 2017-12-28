Lawmaker wants to raise cigarette taxes to support New Mexico classrooms

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A state senator wants to raise taxes on cigarettes by a whopping dollar a pack.

Democrat Howie Morales from Silver City says it would bring in $89 million every year that would go straight into New Mexico classrooms.

If the legislature passes the bill, a pack of cigarettes would cost around $8.50 a pack. Read the proposed bill >>

“If there’s ever any taxes the public supports this is the one that polls most favorably and when you combine that with the support from public schools and the need that’s there, this is one the New Mexico legislature and governor should pass,” Sen. Morales said.

A similar bill last year failed to get enough support and died in committee.

