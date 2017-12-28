Kristen’s Thursday Morning Forecast

THURSDAY: A chilly start to the day with morning temperatures in the teens, 20s and 30s for most. Patchy freezing fog continues to plague parts of the Southeast Plains this morning. A FREEZING FOG ADVISORY is in effect for Lea and Eddy County until 10AM – threats: reduced visibility & slippery roads. Sunshine will blanket the state as high pressure dominates over the region. Afternoon highs will warm significantly within the Eastern Plains – expect highs to climb well into the 50s and 60s.

FRIDAY: Temperatures will soar well above normal with afternoon highs climbing well into the 40s, 50s and 60s under a mostly sunny sky. There are no significant weather concerns in Friday’s forecast.

SATURDAY: Afternoon highs will peak on Saturday afternoon with the Albuquerque-metro area warming into the low 60s. Mostly sunny and dry conditions will stretch from stateline to stateline.