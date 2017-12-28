Holly Holm UFC Public workout was a party for fans

LAS VEGAS (KRQE) – If Holly Holm has any jitters about facing UFC Featherweight Champion Cris Cyborg she didn’t show it during her public workout Thursday.

Holm made her workout interactive, pulling fans who would dare go onstage with her. There was also a few New Mexico fight fans in the crowd.

Holm credited hometown support for her rise in combat sports.

“I mean my whole career started there and a lot of how I was able to have fights and be able to keep moving, be able to follow my dreams is because of the support. It’s a big reason why I am even here today.”

New Mexico fans at Holm’s workout believes she will have a good outcome Saturday.

Mikaela Gonzalez of Santa Fe said, “I think Holly can do it and I’m putting my money on it too.

Andres Leyva of Albuquerque went as far as to predict a finish.

“I think we are going to see something legendary, head kick, second round,” he said.

Holm and Cyborg are the main event at UFC 219 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Dec. 30.