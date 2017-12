ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Even more New Mexico State fans are expected to make the NOVA Home Loan Arizona Bowl game Friday.

According to the Las Cruces Sun-News an anonymous person donated up to 6,400 tickets to Las Cruces Public Schools.

Full-time employees will be able to receive two tickets to attend the game.

New Mexico State takes on Utah State in the Arizona Bowl at 3:30 p.m. Friday. This is also the Aggies first bowl game in 57 years.

