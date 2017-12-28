Fight week arrives for Holm and Cyborg

LAS VEGAS (KRQE) – The festivities at UFC 219 started with questions from the media followed by a stare down. Holly Holm and UFC Featherweight Champ Cris Cyborg know their fight at T- Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Saturday night is big.

“This is the fight everybody wants to see,” said Cyborg.

Holm agrees and is ready for the newest challenge in her career.

“My whole goal is just be focused for whatever the fight brings,” said Holm. “Maybe she’s going to be aggressive right away. Maybe she’s going to be a little reserved. We’re ready for either way.

Holm and Cyborg will fight in the main event of UFC 219 Dec. 30 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.