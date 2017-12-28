Family says Pit Bull attacked woman and her dog in Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman and her dog were attacked by a Pit Bull during the annual Christmas Eve farolito walk in Santa Fe.

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, the woman, her family and their Labradoodle were walking along Canyon Road when “Jasper” came at them, grabbing onto their dog, then biting the woman’s arm until her husband kicked him and the dog let go.

The family says their dog needed 40 stitches. The New Mexican reports, this is the third time that someone has reported Jasper attacking someone.

The dog is now impounded at Animal Control and a judge will decide whether he should be put down.

