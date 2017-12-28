December 28th Morning Rush: State representative to propose bill to give repeat drunk drivers more prison time

1. A state representative wants repeat drunk drivers to have longer sentences and he’s expected to introduce a bill soon to help make that happen. Republican Tim Lewis, thinks increasing sentences for people with four or more convictions will make drunk drivers think twice. However, not everyone is on board. Criminal Defense Attorney, David Serna says it won’t fix the problem and he believes it will lead to more plea deals, letting drunk drivers get out of tougher penalties.

2. With New Year’s Eve just three days away many brewers, bars and club owners are thankful for a new law. New Mexico alcohol laws state alcohol can’t be sold past midnight on Sundays. However, a new law makes it possible for establishments to sell alcohol on New Year’s Eve until 2 a.m. This means breweries, clubs and bars can stay open, which they say is good for business. The law does not apply to counties where Sunday alcohol sales are outlawed.

3. A chilly start to the day with morning temperatures in the teens, 20s and 30s for most.

4. Police are searching for a man who left his dog at a busy coffee shop. Animal Services in Santa Fe say Tuesday morning this guy abandoned his dog in the parking lot of the Dunkin Donuts on south St. Francis. The dog was found by another man and had a note on its collar saying the dog was free and pregnant. Santa Fe’s animal shelter now has custody of the dog. They’re not sure if she’s pregnant, but say this is not the way to surrender a dog. Police are asking anyone who knows the man to give them a call. The dog is not up for adoption yet.

5. A popular late night host is getting a lot of attention after being spotted right here in Albuquerque. Gravity Park near San Mateo and Alameda posted a picture Wednesday of Seth Meyers posing with a manager. Meyers’s wife is from Albuquerque.

Morning’s Top Stories