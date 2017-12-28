Chris’ Thursday Evening Forecast

The unseasonably mild and dry weather will continue to close out 2017 for most of New Mexico. High temperatures will be 10°-20° warmer than average on Friday. These warm temperatures combined with dry conditions and wind will elevate the fire danger across eastern New Mexico tomorrow. Red Flag Warnings are up for parts of the Eastern Plains for the extreme fire danger. This means you should not do any outdoor burning in the dry and windy weather.

Fire Weather Alerts

Albuquerque will be close to record highs for both Friday and Saturday. A cold front will then move into eastern New Mexico over the weekend. This cold front will be dry, but it will usher in colder temperatures for portions of the Eastern Plains on New Year’s Eve and into early 2018.

Temperatures west of the central mountain chain will stay 5°-10° warmer than average over the weekend and into early next week. The cold air that moves into eastern New Mexico is shallow and it will not move west of the central mountains.

There’s still no significant indication that the pattern will change any time soon. So expect the abnormally mild weather to continue for most of New Mexico while a few cold fronts drop temperatures in the eastern half of the state.

Today is #ABQ's 84th day w/o measurable rain/snow & #Drought is expanding rapidly since Oct 1st. There's still no significant & consistent forecast outlook showing pattern change yet. 30% of #NewMexico is now in Moderate Drought. That's a 13% increase in 1 week#NMwx #NMDrought pic.twitter.com/6twFK29qQm — Chris Gilson (@GilsonWeather) December 28, 2017