Bosque Brewing lauded as first 100% composting brewery in NM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local brewery is boasting itself as the first brewery in Albuquerque to compost 100 percent of its food materials.

Bosque Brewery, which has two locations, one in Nob Hill and one near Balloon Fiesta Park, has partnered with local company Soilutions to achieve what no other brewery in New Mexico has, thus far. The “trailblazing” brewery encourages other businesses to be a part of the solution — rather than wasting food, contributing to a landfill, and creating additional methane gases in the atmosphere through the lack of composting.

“It’s great and we can even compost everything from our tickets, like our receipt paper, all of our boxes, all of our cups. So it’s not just food. It’s every paper product as well, napkins and all that kind of stuff,” said Jessica Barfield.

According to Soilutions website, other local shops who compost with them include The Grove, People’s Flowers, Bueno Foods and Humble Coffee.

To date this year, Soilutions has helped Albuquerque-area businesses compost more than 3,000 tons of food waste.

For more information, visit the Bosque Brewing website or the Soilutions website.