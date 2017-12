SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s some good news about a dog abandoned by its owner in Santa Fe.

Wednesday night, KRQE News 13 reported on the animal found in a Dunkin’ Donuts parking lot.

A customer found the dog running around with a note on its collar saying the dog was free and having babies.

The Santa Fe Animal Shelter says the dog is doing well and participated in playgroups Thursday.

The shelter says it’s still trying to determine whether she is pregnant or suffering from an infection.