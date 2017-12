ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new ad campaign warns teens and their parents about online sexual predators.

The Attorney General’s Office released the ad on Facebook called “Monsters.” Hector Balderas says parents and teens must be on guard for online sexual predators who lurk behind the screens of computers, tablets and phones.

The ad was funded by a federal grant to the New Mexico Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

