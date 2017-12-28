ABQ Involved helps connect the well-intentioned with local charities

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – ABQ Involved takes the guesswork out of contributing to the causes people care about by connecting the well-intentioned with local charities.

Albuquerque Involved serves those who want to connect with their community but who struggle to find the time or place to start. The organization makes it easy for busy individuals and families to get involved with nonprofits in the greater Albuquerque community. Their mission is for members to find agencies that ignite their passion and inspire them to get Involved in those nonprofits directly.

Since AI began collecting member donations for their grant program in August 2013, members have given over $94,000 in total grants to local non-profit agencies, and the tally continues to grow. With each new member, the monthly grant amount increases, and the greater the impact on our community.

They have supported Paws and Stripes, Galloping Grace Ranch, and many more agencies doing wonderful work in the Albuquerque area.

Upcoming events include:

Monday, Jan. 15 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 pm, Building on the Dream:

First Choice Community Healthcare will be hosting an event to benefit their community open space. They will also be providing South Valley resource information, children’s activities, and free lunch!

Please wear boots and gloves and be ready to work on the community open space service project.

For more information, visit their website.