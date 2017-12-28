ABQ Bike Share Program anticipates expansion in 2018

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local bike share program is gearing up for positive expansion in the new year, demonstrating a commitment to making the environment and physical health a priority.

The Duke City is joining the ranks of progressive cities across the nation by improving and expanding the current bike share program while encouraging physical fitness and environmental stewardship at the same time.

Bike share is a transit system that consists of a network of stations where bikes are publicly available for short-term rental through several different fare options. Bike share trips are typically short distances and a brief amount of time.

Bike share also complements existing public transit, providing the first and last mile of connectivity by filling in gaps where no other mode exists. Bike share is a healthy, sustainable, and affordable form of public transportation.

Beginning in January, the current 15-bike share stations will be uninstalled to make way for a new bike share program. The new bikes have GPS, a more modern design and easier to use. Rio Metro Regional Transit District is seeking sponsors for bike share stations, and is hosting a sponsorship event to provide more information on how to become a sponsor.

For more information, visit the bike share program website.