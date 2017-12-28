A win in Saturday’s UFC 219 main event would put Holly Holm in the history books

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- UFC 219 is now just 2 days away and fighters were in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Thursday talking with the media and putting on open workouts. Albuquerque’s own, Holly Holm, is coming into her Featherweight Title bout as the underdog against current champ Cris Cyborg.

“I always want to accomplish something that hasn’t been done before and this is something that hasn’t been done before so it gives me a little bit of that extra motivation”, said Holly Holm. Holm has been in this position before though, as she took out “The Unstoppable” Ronda Rousey 2 years ago for the bantamweight title. Holm feels very good coming into this bout with Cyborg, and if Holm were to win this fight she would be the first women UFC fighter ever hold titles in two divisions. A win would have to put her in the greatest female fighter talks.

“I don’t know if I will ever look at myself like that, but I definitely know that it would be, you know, something that I can have in my legacy and something I can have and take with me forever. It is something I would be very proud of, but nothing I feel like it. I will still want to keep moving forward”, said Holm.

She will have a tough test on Saturday though, as Cris Cyborg is no slouch. This dominant figure in women’s MMA holds a record of 18-1, with her only loss coming back in 2005. “I think about my punch, I think about my kick, I thick about I submit her. I think about wrestle her”, said Cyborg when asked about fighting Holly.

Holm is not alone on this UFC fight card, as longtime teammate Carlos Condit is back in the octagon and looking to take out welterweight Neil Magny. It’s been almost a year since Condit was last in the octagon on a UFC card, but he doesn’t think that ring rust will play a factor.

“In training camp I felt great. I think that ring rust can be a thing, but I think once the blood starts flowing, once I hit him and he hits me it’s going to go out the window”, said Carlos Condit.

UFC 219 is going down on Saturday night in Las Vegas, Nevada. Sports Director Van Tate will have more from Vegas, and the Weight Ins that will be going on Friday before the fight.