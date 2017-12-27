Woman accused of using her position to steal from the elderly

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman is facing charges for allegedly stealing from the elderly.

Authorities say Leanne Bennett was an office manager at the Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque near I-25 and San Antonio.

They say from 2012 to 2013, she used her position there to take more than $30,000 from the three elderly residents at the facility.

The Office of the Attorney General says Bennett gained access to one resident’s checking account and got two others’ ATM and debit cards, writing several checks to herself and making several withdrawals at ATM’s all around the city.

