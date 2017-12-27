Video: Sisters arrested for DWI outside home admit they were drinking

Related Coverage Two sisters arrested for DWI, one works for District Attorney

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police video shows the moment two sisters get arrested within minutes of each other in front of their home for driving drunk.

According to a criminal complaint, a police service aid spotted a car swerving and called for an officer’s assistance. It was last Thursday around 10 p.m.

An Albuquerque Police officer pulled in behind Karina Grajeda, 29, at her home in the South Valley. She told the officer she was at a friend’s house and admitted she had two drinks, then drove. The officer said she almost hit the house, and smelled of alcohol.

Karina at one point asks the officer to give her a break.

“I’m already home. Can you just let me go to sleep? Pleeeeeease,” she said.

Moments later, police say another woman in a blue Dodge pulled up to the home, asking what was going on with her sister. That second driver was Kassandra Grajeda, 21, and police say she too appeared drunk.

She admitted to a second officer that she had “three” drinks. When the officer asked where she was drinking, Kassandra responded “Like, two minutes away.”

Both sisters were arrested that night and charged with aggravated DWI, but this isn’t Karina’s first DWI arrest. She was previously arrested in 2010, and again in 2011. Both cases were dismissed.

Once police got both of the women downtown, Karina told officers she works for the District Attorney’s office. She said she’s been employed there for nearly 10 years.

“This is embarrassing, to be on this side,” she said.

It’s unclear if she still works for the District Attorney and if the DA will turn the case over to another county to prosecute.

Last Friday, Bernalillo County DA Raul Torrez issued the following statement:

“We have a zero tolerance policy. The matter is under investigation and we will take the appropriate action once that investigation is concluded.”

