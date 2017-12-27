VegasNYE plans unveiled

The plans everyone has been waiting to hear about the New Year’s Eve party on the Las Vegas Strip were unveiled Thursday.

This year’s celebration theme is “Midnight in Vegas.” The announcement at Fashion Show was done with a mini fireworks show!

The world’s spotlight will again be on the iconic Las Vegas Strip as one of the premiere cities to ring in the New Year!

County and city leaders, as well as the faithful pyrotechnic team – Fireworks by Grucci – made the announcement.

More than 300,000 visitors and partiers from around the world will crowd the Strip and Fremont Street Experience waiting for the highlight of the night – 80,000 fireworks firing off from seven different Las Vegas Strip properties. They will fire from the MGM Grand on the south end of the Strip to the Stratosphere on the north end.

Clark County Commissioner Lawrence Weekly says, despite the tragedy of October 1, Las Vegas still has much to celebrate and we’ll do it safely.

“We are so resilient and we won’t allow those obstacles to get in our way, Weekly said. “Public safety is number one and we will band together and we’re not going to let it worry us.”

Mayor Carolyn Goodman says Las Vegas has changed and we are now seen for the compassionate and caring city we are and we will always know how to throw a great party here.

“We’re a great community that continues to celebrate living here and for everybody a happy, happy new year,” she said. “Be safe and have a beautiful and healthy 2018!”

The Fremont Street Experience downtown will have live entertainment on four stages with 12 bands.

The entertainment and fun starts at 6 p.m. then six long party hours later, the city and the world will be treated to an 8-minute fireworks spectacular choreographed to a soundtrack of midnight-titled tunes.

