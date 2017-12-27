ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – This week, Albuquerque is filled with salsa dancing, a chile drop, and New Year’s Eve parties!

There are plenty of fun activities in town this week including:

New Year’s Eve Black & White Ball // Details: Come clad in your black and white best! This exciting New Year’s Ball includes sleeping room accommodations for two, two party wristbands, a bottle of sparkling white wine, breakfast buffet for two at MAS, and late checkout! The evening will feature the Tracey Whitney Quartet, a DJ dance party with DJ Dolla Bill, door prizes, and a midnight balloon drop and champagne toast! Date and Time: Sunday, 8 p.m. Location: Hotel Andaluz Price: $360 or $49 just for the party entrance without accommodations

New Year’s Eve Chile Drop // Details: Kaktus Brewing, Nob Hill Main Street and the New Year’s Eve Chile Drop are sponsoring this third annual New Year’s celebration in Nob Hill! The group will hoist a 29-foot chile 100 feet in the air that will drop at midnight to signify the end of 2017 and the start of 2018. Beer, food, and organic coffee will be provided by Kaktus Brewing and free gift card giveaways will be included! Date and Time: Sunday, 8 p.m. Location: Nob Hill Main Street. Price: Free

Vintage Hollywood New Year’s Eve // Details: Get ready to dance your way into 2018 with live entertainment. Tickets to the party include complimentary night’s stay in a two-room suite, three course meal, live entertainment and dancing from Soul Divine, Champagne toast and balloon drop at midnight, cooked to order breakfast in the morning at the Winterfall Café. Date and Time: Sunday, 7 p.m. Location: Embassy Suites by Hilton Albuquerque Hotel & Spa. Price: $335

New Year’s Eve with the Opera // Details: This opera concert features a quartet of Opera Southwest’s most beloved singers performing a variety of opera excerpts, both well-known and rare, as well as light classics and popular tunes. Maestro Anthony Barrese will lead the Opera Southwest’s Chamber Orchestra. Join afterwards across the plaza in Salon Ortega from 9-11 p.m. for light refreshments and a champagne toast. Space is limited so book early! Date and Time: Sunday, 7:30 p.m. Location: National Hispanic Cultural Center. Price: $15 – $110

New Year’s Eve Performance: Tablao Flamenco. // Details: Tablao Flamenco Albuquerque presents a special New Year’s Eve performance. Ring in the new year with flamenco in it’s most intimate form. The New Year’s package includes admission, chef’s dinner, and drinks. Date and Time: Sunday, 6 p.m. Location: Tablao Flamenco in Hotel Albuquerque. Price: $90 for a single – $150 for a couple

Salsa Dance Lessons // Details: This class is for both new or experienced salsa dancers and teaches spicy salsa and partnering skills on and off the dance floor. Learn or enhance five key salsa techniques with communication skills to transform your dancing and relationships. There will be dancing, eating, chatting and holiday treats and beverages to enjoy! Come with our without a partner. Date and Time: Saturday 4 – 6:30 p.m. Location: Casa Flamenca. Price: $35/single $60/couple advance ticket prices

Performance: Mama Mia! // Details: Over 54 million people all around the world have fallen in love with the characters, the story, and the music the make the magic of ABBA’s timeless song which propels the tale of love, laughter, and friendship, creating an unforgettable show. A mother, a daughter, three impossible dads and trip down the isle that you’ll never forget! Writer Catherine Johnson’s funny tale unfolds on a Greek Island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover her identity of her father brings three men from her mother’s past together in the island they visited 20 years ago. Non-stop laughs, and explosive dance numbers combine to make Mama Mia! A smash hit. Date and Time: Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 7:30 p.m., 2 p.m. Location: African American Performing Arts Center & Exhibit Hall. Price: $20 – $22

For more information, visit the ABQ365 website.