Study shows increase in pot use among pregnant women

(CNN) – A new study suggests more pregnant women are using marijuana to treat morning sickness.

The study observed a sample of pregnant women in California. Pot-use among the study subjects climbed from 4 percent to 7 percent from 2009 through 2016.

One expert speculates that the rise might be partially explained by the increased availability of legal marijuana in recent years.

Doctors caution that marijuana’s effects on a fetus aren’t clear, but could include low birth weight and developmental problems.